Will Smith won the Best Actor award for King Richard, but that is not all he will be remembered for at the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

A ceremony that steadily maintained a buoyant spirit was rocked by an unbelievable exchange after Will Smith took offense to a joke made by Chris Rock about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After Rock joked to Smith that he was looking forward to a sequel to G.I. Jane, Smith stood up from his seat near the stage, strode up to Rock, and slapped him. After sitting back down, Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.” When Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the Oscars in 2016, protested that it was just a GI Jane joke, Smith repeated the same line.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, before awkwardly returning to presenting best documentary, which went to Questlove’s Summer of Soul (...or When the Revolution Was Not Televised).

A few minutes later, rapper Sean Combs — on stage to introduce a tribute to The Godfather — tried to play peacemaker, and suggested Smith and Rock settle their differences at an Oscars afterparty. “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold party,” Combs said.

The moment shocked the Dolby Theatre audience and viewers at home. At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged, and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

