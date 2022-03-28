Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Best Original Song at Oscars 2022, said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the most prominent Oscar nominees this year, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.

Here's what Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted ahead of Oscars 2022 ceremony

Made it to Hollywood...

This weekend, my wife tested ➕ for COVID.

She's doing fine. Kids & I have tested ➖, but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night. Cheering for my TickTickBoom & Encanto families w my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you. -LMM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 26, 2022

Miranda is up for an Oscar for best original song for 'Dos Oruguitas' from the animated film Encanto. Should he win, he would attain rare EGOT status, meaning he would be an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner.

The Hamilton creator also will be missing the first live performance of his hugely popular song 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno,' also from Encanto, a film about a Colombian clan with magical powers. The addictive tune became the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film in more than 26 years.

The multi-talented Miranda also directed Tick, Tick... Boom!, which is nominated for two Oscars, including star Andrew Garfield for best actor.

With inputs from The Associated Press.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.