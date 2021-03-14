Oscars 2021 nominations all you need to know: Where and when to watch the announcement, frontrunners, presenters

Here is a brief guide to everything you need to know before the big announcement.

While the pandemic prompted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to delay the Oscars ceremony, the nominations will be revealed on Monday (15 March). The event that usually takes place in February has now been postponed to 25 April.

When will the nominations be out?

According to Variety, the first part of the nominations, which includes nine categories, will be unveiled at 8:19 am ET (5.49 pm IST), while the second and final list will be revealed at 8:31 am ET (6.01 pm IST). The second part has 14 categories, Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress.

Where to watch the nominations:

The announcement will live streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org alongside real-time updates across the Academy's Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Who will present the nominations?

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be seen announcing the nominees across 23 categories.

Who are the front runners?

Among the films that may dominate the 93rd Academy Award nominations are Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, David Fincher's Mank, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, Steven Yeun-starrer Minari, and Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman.

Ben Zauzmer of The Hollywood Reporter predicts that Chadwick Boseman will definitely be in the running for a Best Actor nom for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, while Frances McDormand might secure a second Best Actress nod for Nomadland. Anne Thompson of IndieWire notes that if Regina King, who made her directorial debut with One Night in Miami is also Best Director nominations, she will be the first Black woman director in the category.

In the Animated Feature category Soul is expected to be nominated alongside Wolfwalkers, Over the Moon, Croods: The New Age, and Onward. It is unlikely for Soul to make it in the Best Feature category, Thompson writes, as the Academy has been known to prefer live-action over animation.

Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times says that after active petitioning against a mostly white-dominated Oscars, actors of colours are likely to dominate 2021's nominations. Besides Boseman, Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) can be a hopeful in the Best Actor category. Leslie Odom Jr (One Night in Miami) and Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) may be contenders for Best Supporting Actor.