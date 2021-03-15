Entertainment

Oscars 2021 nominations: Nomadland, Mank in running for Best Picture; see full list

The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The main ceremony will be held on 25 April, 2021.

FP Staff March 15, 2021 18:42:59 IST
Frances McDormand in a scene from the film Nomadland. Image from Searchlight Pictures via AP

The much-awaited nominations for Oscars 2021 were revealed virtually by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on 15 March (Monday).

The nominees for all 23 categories were revealed in a live-streamed two-part presentation.

The 93rd Academy Awards were previously scheduled to be held on 28 February but got postponed to 25 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year smaller than usual ceremony took place on 9 February right before lockdown in the US.

Here's the full list of nominations:

Best Picture

Minari

Mank

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trail of the Chicago 7

 

Best Director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Chole Zhao, Nomadland

 

Gary Oldman in a still from Mank.

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

 

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States v. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

 

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

 

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

 

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

A still from Judas and the Black Messiah.

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

 

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

 

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News Of The World

Tenet

 

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt 

Mank, Erik Messerschmidt 

News of the World, Dariusz Wolski 

Nomadland, Joshua James Richards 

The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael

 

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

 

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Hillbilly Elegy

Pinocchio

 

A still from The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

News of the world

Soul

Sound of Metal

 

Best Visual Effects

Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher 

Time

 

Best International Feature

Another Round (Denmark) 

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania) 

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

 

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward0

A Love Song for Latasha

 

Best Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

