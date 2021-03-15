Oscars 2021 nominations: Nomadland, Mank in running for Best Picture; see full list
The White Tiger has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category. The main ceremony will be held on 25 April, 2021.
The much-awaited nominations for Oscars 2021 were revealed virtually by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on 15 March (Monday).
The nominees for all 23 categories were revealed in a live-streamed two-part presentation.
The 93rd Academy Awards were previously scheduled to be held on 28 February but got postponed to 25 April due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year smaller than usual ceremony took place on 9 February right before lockdown in the US.
Here's the full list of nominations:
Best Picture
Minari
Mank
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Trail of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Chole Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States v. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over The Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News Of The World
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah, Sean Bobbitt
Mank, Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World, Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland, Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Phedon Papamichael
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Hillbilly Elegy
Pinocchio
Best Sound
Greyhound
News of the world
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Tenet, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky, Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon
Mulan, Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram
The One and Only Ivan, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best International Feature
Another Round (Denmark)
Better Days (Hong Kong)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward0
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
