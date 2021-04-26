Oscars 2021: Denmark's Another Round bags award for Best International Feature
“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Another Round director Thomas Vinterburg said
Raise a glass for Another Round.
The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterburg, has won the Oscar for the Best International Feature film.
“This is beyond anything I could ever imagine,” Vinterburg said from the stage at Union Station in Los Angeles. “Except this is something I’ve always imagined.”
It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was In a Better World in 2010.
Another Round stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise.
Vinterburg is also nominated for best director at the Oscars night.
He dedicated part of his speech to his daughter, who he said died in a highway accident four days into shooting Another Round.
