Oscars 2021: Daniel Kaluuya wins Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah
'You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height,' Daniel Kaluuya said while thanking his mother during his acceptance speech
Hollywood star Daniel Kaluuya won best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Black Panther activist Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
The actor was a front-runner in the category where he was nominated alongside his Judas... co-star LaKeith Stanfield.
Kaluuya played Chicago Black Panther activist Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.
"I'd like to thank my mom. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings. So I could stand at my fullest height," the actor said while accepting his award.
Directed by Shaka King, the Warner Bros movie is inspired by true events in the late 1960s that were one of the most tumultuous and pivotal periods in American history.
This is the first Academy Award for Kaluuya, who is best known for movies such as Get Out, Black Panther and Queen & Slim.
Hampton was 21 when he was assassinated during a coordinated raid by a tactical unit with orders from the FBI and the Chicago Police Department.
Judas and the Black Messiah also features Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen.
The other nominees in the category were Paul Raci, Leslie Odom Jr and Sacha Baron Cohen.
