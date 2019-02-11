BAFTAs 2019: Rami Malek wins best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody; see full list of winners
Tragicomic royal drama The Favourite and Mexican family memoir Roma split the honors with multiple wins each at 10 February's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) — victories that suggest a wind of change may be blowing through the movie industry. Below is the full list of BAFTA winners:
Best Film
Roma
Outstanding British Film
The Favourite
Film Not in the English Language
Roma
Documentary
Free Solo
Animated Film
Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse
Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Leading Actress
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Leading Actor
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Supporting Actress
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
EE Rising Star Award
Letitia Wright
Original Music
A Star Is Born
Original Screenplay
The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Beast - Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark
Production Design
The Favourite
Costume Design
The Favourite
Makeup & Hair
The Favourite
Cinematography
Roma
Editing
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
Special Visual Effects
Black Panther
British Short Film
73 Cows
Winners relished the symbolism of their victories. “Thank you for celebrating our female-dominated movie about women in power,” said The Favourite writer Deborah Davis, who won the original screenplay award alongside co-writer Tony McNamara.
Cuaron thanked the film’s backer, Netflix, for having the courage to support “a black and white film about a domestic worker” that is not in English. He said the extent to which the film has been embraced “in an age where fear and anger are proposed to divide us means the world to me.”
(With inputs from The Associated Press)
Updated Date: Feb 11, 2019 10:25:24 IST