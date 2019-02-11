BAFTAs 2019: Rami Malek wins best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody; see full list of winners

Tragicomic royal drama The Favourite and Mexican family memoir Roma split the honors with multiple wins each at 10 February's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) — victories that suggest a wind of change may be blowing through the movie industry. Below is the full list of BAFTA winners:

Best Film

Roma

Outstanding British Film

The Favourite

Film Not in the English Language

Roma

Documentary

Free Solo

Animated Film

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse

Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Leading Actor

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

EE Rising Star Award

Letitia Wright

Original Music

A Star Is Born

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Beast - Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark

Production Design

The Favourite

Costume Design

The Favourite

Makeup & Hair

The Favourite

Cinematography

Roma

Editing

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

Special Visual Effects

Black Panther

British Short Film

73 Cows

Winners relished the symbolism of their victories. “Thank you for celebrating our female-dominated movie about women in power,” said The Favourite writer Deborah Davis, who won the original screenplay award alongside co-writer Tony McNamara.

Cuaron thanked the film’s backer, Netflix, for having the courage to support “a black and white film about a domestic worker” that is not in English. He said the extent to which the film has been embraced “in an age where fear and anger are proposed to divide us means the world to me.”

With inputs from The Associated Press

