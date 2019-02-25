Oscars 2019: Marvel's Black Panther becomes first superhero film to win Best Original Score

Nominated for seven Academy awards, Marvel's Black Panther has won it's third Oscar: Best Original Score.

The film has won Best Original Score at the 91st Academy Awards becoming the first superhero film to take home the Oscar in the category. Swedish composer Ludwig Goransson received the award from Black Panther actors Michael B. Jordon and Tessa Thompson.

The Marvel project beat out films BlacKkKlansman, Mary Poppins Returns, Isle of Dogs and If Beale Street Could Talk to become the first superhero movie to win the award. Groansson thanked director Ryan Coogler in his acceptance speech and said working with the filmmaker was a big honour for him. "I want to share this award with all the incredible artistes I have worked with on this film and all the classical musicians from London who recorded on the original score," he added as reported by Press Trust of India.

Groansson recently won two Grammys, bagging the Best Score for Black Panther and Best Song for Childish Gambino's 'This is America'.

Black Panther also picked up Marvel’s first Oscar for Best Costume Design in a Motion Picture for the works of designer Ruth Carter. Along with making Marvel history, Carter is the first African-American woman to ever win in the Costume Design category.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 11:33:43 IST