BET Awards 2018: Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, SZA, Black Panther claim top honours; see complete list of winners

FP Staff

Jun,25 2018 11:34:33 IST

The 2018 BET Awards barely handed out any trophies with big stars like Cardi B, Drake and Kendrick Lamar absent, but the show included superior performances by rising singer H.E.R, rapper Meek Mill and gospel artist Yolanda Adams, who paid tribute to Anita Baker and nearly brought her to tears. Baker, an eight-time Grammy winner who dominated the R&B charts from the early '80s to mid-90s, earned the Lifetime Achievement Award on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

After the show, BET announced that Kendrick Lamar had won best album for DAMN. and best male hip-hop artist. Beyonce won best female pop/R&B artist, while Bruno Mars was named the best male pop/R&B artist.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA (L) and Black Panther poster (R). Images via Twitter

Girls Trip star and comedian Tiffany Haddish, won best actress and gave her speech in a taped video. SZA, who was the most nominated woman at this year's Grammys, won best new artist and said she's "never won anything in front of other people."

Snoop Dogg celebrated 25 years in music, performing the classic songs "What's My Name" and "Next Episode." The rapper also performed songs from his recently released gospel album, wearing a choir robe on a stage that looked like a church.

DJ Khaled was the leading nominee with six and picked up the first award of the night — best collaboration — for "Wild Thoughts" with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Migos won best group and gave a fun performance that even had Adams reciting the lyrics. J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Janelle Monae, Miguel, YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean also performed.

The complete list of winners of the 2018 BET Awards:

Video of the year: Drake

Best male R&B/pop artist: Bruno Mars

Best female R&B/pop Artist: Beyonce

Best male hip hop artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best female hip hop artist: Cardi B

Best new artist: SZA

Album of the year: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Best group: Migos

Best gospel/inspirational award: Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly

Best collaboration: DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

YoungStars award: Yara Shahidi

Viewers' choice award: Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Video director of the year: Ava DuVernay

Best actor: Chadwick Boseman

Best actress: Tiffany Haddish

Best movie: Black Panther

Sportswoman of the year: Serena Williams

Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

Humanitarian award: Naomi Wadler, Mamoudou Gassama, Justin Blackman, Shaun King, Anthony Borges and James Shaw Jr.

Lifetime achievement award: Anita Baker

Ultimate Icon Award: Debra Lee

BET HER award: Mary J. Blige

Best international act: Davido (Nigeria)

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 11:34 AM

