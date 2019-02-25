Oscars 2019: Black Panther's Ruth E Carter, Hannah Beachler win Best Costume, Best Production Design

As Hannah Beachler received the Best Production Design Oscar for bringing the fictional nation of Wakanda to the silver screen in Black Panther, she created history by becoming the first African-American to win the Academy Award in the category.

Beachler, the production designer of the Marvel film, was honoured with set decorator Jay Hart.

Hart received his first Oscar after two previous nominations, for Pleasantville and LA Confidential.

"When you think its impossible remember to say this... I did my best, and my best is good enough," said Beachler, while accepting the honour.

Other nominees in the category were The Favourite, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns and Roma.

Beachler's collaboration with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler goes back to his first feature, Fruitvale Station (2013).

Ruth E Carter won the Academy Award for costume design and made Oscar history by becoming the first woman of colour in history to win the category.

Carter, a previous Oscar nominee for Amistad and Malcom X, dressed the entire fictional nation of Wakanda in Black Panther, creating everything from Chadwick Boseman's superhero suit to the Dora Milaje's colourful armour.

The award was the first Oscar won by a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

"Marvel may have created the first black superhero but through costume design, we turned him into an African king. It's been my life's honour to create costumes. Thank you to the Academy. Thank you for honouring African royalty and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen," Carter said while accepting the award.

She also thanked Coogler, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger for supporting her throughout the film.

