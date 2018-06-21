Oscar winner Jane Fonda to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement at Micheal Moore's Film Festival

Los Angeles: Jane Fonda will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at Michael Moore's Traverse City Film Festival, which runs from 31 July to 5 August.

Moore, who is the founder and president of the Michigan festival, made the announcement on 20 June, reports variety.com.

Fonda has won acting honours at Oscars for Klute and Coming Home and has been nominated for They Shoot Horses, Don't They?, Julia, The China Syndrome, On Golden Pond, and The Morning After. Along with that, she has four Golden Globes, two BAFTAs and an Emmy to her name.

Apart from her performances in films like Monster-in-Law and Nine to Five, she has also been appreciated for her roles in TV shows such as the Netflix series Grace and Frankie and The Newsroom.

Along with her onscreen work, Fonda is also known for her lifelong commitment to social causes. According to a report by TheHollywoodReporter, she currently chairs the Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention and sits on the boards of Women’s Day Media Center, which she helped found, and V-Day: Until the Violence Stops.

Fonda currently appears on the big screen in Book Club along with Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen and Diane Keaton.

"I can think of no other artist who has given more to her country," said Moore.

"What an honour for our festival audience to welcome and to be inspired by the work of this American icon. Her voice is as needed today as much as ever."

Moore will host the legendary actress, author and activist at the Traverse City Film Festival, which is in its 14th year.

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 14:08 PM