Jane Fonda to receive Lumiere Award in France for embodying 'fierce independence' from young age

Veteran actress Jane Fonda will receive this year's Lumiere Award at the 10th Lumiere Festival in Lyon, France.

Describing the Oscar-winning actress, festival director Thierry Fremaux said Fonda is "a feminist, activist, and she remains a star", reports variety.com.

The festival said it was honouring Fonda for an "acting career that has led her from (directors) Sydney Pollack to Arthur Penn, from Rene Clement to Roger Vadim; for her willingness to embody fierce independence from a young age".

Fonda said, "I am honoured to be invited to the Lumiere Festival in Lyon."

The actress follows Lumiere Award winners such as filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, actress Catherine Deneuve, filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino.

The festival will take place from 13 to 21 October.

(With inputs from IANS)

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 11:40 AM