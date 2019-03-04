Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce Tamil actor Suriya's biopic of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath

Tamil actor Suriya will soon start shooting a feature based on noted entrepreneur, GR Gopinath, founder of Air Deccan. The film will be jointly produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Oscar winner Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The news was confirmed by Monga when she replied to a congratulatory tweet by 2D Entertainment.

Thank you so much ❤️ Such an honour to collaborate with @Suriya_offl @rajsekarpandian this is the start of many between @2D_ENTPVTLTD and @sikhyaent here we go.. @aachinjain 💕 https://t.co/Y1GrMuqJQ9 — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 3, 2019

The film, directed by Sudha Kongara is tentatively titled Suriya 38. The film is expected to go on the floors by April. It will mark Monga's foray into the Tamil film industry as a producer.

Touted as India's first budget airlines, Air Deccan was declared a success soon after its release.

Monga, on the other hand, won an Oscar for Best Documentary, Short for her work in Period. End of Sentence. She has also co-produced critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox, Monsoon Shootout, and the recently released Zee5 movie Tigers.

Meanwhile, Suriya has been simultaneously shooting for Selvaraghavan's NGK and KV Anand's Kaapaan. As per reports, the two films will release with a four-month window between them. NGK will release before Kaapaan.

