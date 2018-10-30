Oscar nominated director Ava DuVernay to collaborate with Netflix for documentary on late musician Prince

Director-producer Ava DuVernay has collaborated with Netflix for a multi-episode documentary covering the life of singer-songwriter Prince. The project has the full cooperation of the late artiste's estate and will give DuVernay access to interviews archival footage, photographs and other material, said Variety.

DuVernay, best known for her work on Selma, Queen Sugar and A Wrinkle in Time, said she is approaching the project "with love".

"Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses. He was like no other. He shattered every preconceived notion, smashed every boundary, shared everything in his heart through his music. The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honored to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate," she told Deadline.

The 'Purple Rain' hitmaker, 57, died of accidental overdose in April 2016.

According to The Guardian, DuVernay's career began with directing music documentaries like This Is the Life and My Mic Sounds Nice, which explored underground hip-hop. She is also currently working on Central Park Five about the 1989 case in which five men of colour were convicted for rape of a woman in New York's Central Park. She is also going to helm the onscreen adaptation of DC's The New Gods.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Oct 30, 2018 16:13 PM