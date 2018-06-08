You are here:

Prince's estate announces album Piano and a Microphone 1983 on his 60th birth anniversary

Warner Bros. Records announced a new Prince album titled Piano & a Microphone 1983 on 7 June, which would have been the musician's 60th birthday.

The company said on Thursday that the album from Prince's storied vault will be released on 21 September on CD, vinyl and digital formats.

Warner Bros. says the album features Prince working through nine tracks in a private rehearsal recording at his now-demolished home studio in the Minneapolis suburb of Chanhassen.

The album features versions of 'Purple Rain,' the title song of Prince's 1984 hit movie and '17 Days'. Among others are 'Strange Relationship', 'International Lover' and Joni Mitchell's 'A Case of You'.

The estate released the first song from the album, a cover of the spiritual song 'Mary don't you weep', which will be featured during the end credits of Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman film, which will be released in August, reports variety.com.

While the album shares a title with Prince's final concert tour, the album pre-dates it by some 33 years.

Prince was 57 when he died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park recording complex in 2016.

