Ava DuVernay becomes first black woman to direct a $100 million-grossing film with A Wrinkle in Time

Jun,24 2018 16:47:24 IST

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her film A Wrinkle in Time crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for a black woman. The film got a late-game boost playing as a double feature at drive-in theaters with the record-breaking Incredibles 2 this past weekend.

FILE - In this March 13, 2018 file photo, director Ava DuVernay appears at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time," in London. DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her film “A Wrinkle in Time” crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for a black woman. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

DuVernay said on Instagram that she may be the first but will not be the last.

DuVernay was also the first black woman to get a budget of over $100 million to direct a film. A Wrinkle in Time cost around $103 million to make.

The Disney film has now grossed over $132.4 million worldwide, but with marketing costs well over $100 million, A Wrinkle in Time is also still not in the black.

