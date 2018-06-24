You are here:

Ava DuVernay becomes first black woman to direct a $100 million-grossing film with A Wrinkle in Time

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Ava DuVernay has checked off another milestone for black female directors. This week her film A Wrinkle in Time crossed the $100 million mark domestically, a first for a black woman. The film got a late-game boost playing as a double feature at drive-in theaters with the record-breaking Incredibles 2 this past weekend.

DuVernay said on Instagram that she may be the first but will not be the last.

DuVernay was also the first black woman to get a budget of over $100 million to direct a film. A Wrinkle in Time cost around $103 million to make.

The Disney film has now grossed over $132.4 million worldwide, but with marketing costs well over $100 million, A Wrinkle in Time is also still not in the black.

