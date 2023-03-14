The 95th Academy Award was historic in many ways. It just may have created the largest room for inclusivity, with Indians, black, and Asian, all taking the staggering honour home. MM Keeravani, Ruth Carter, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, all made their respective nations and people proud.

Ruth Carter

Carter became the first Black woman in history to win two Academy awards. She won the award for Best Costume design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On the stage, making history, she spoke, “I pulled myself up from my bootstraps. I started – single-parent household. I wanted to be a costume designer. I studied, I scraped, I dealt with adversity in the industry that sometimes didn’t look like me. I endured.”

She added, “So I feel that this win opens the door for other young costume designers may not think that this industry is for them and hopefully they’ll see me and they’ll see my story and they’ll think that they can win an Oscar too.”

MM Keeravani, Kartiki Gonsalves, and Guneet Monga

This was a watershed moment for India too. Two Indians on the stage in the same night was nothing short of historic. If we include Deepika Padukone as the presenter too, that makes it three. Keeravani won the Oscar for Naatu Naatu and Monga and Gonsalves for their documentary The Elephant Whisperer.

The moment of pride for Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh

Yeoh was the first Asian to win the Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Quan won the Best Supporting Actor for the same film. My mom is 84 years old and she’s at home watching,” Quan said. “Mom, I just won an Oscar!” My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage,” he said. “They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. This is the American dream.”

