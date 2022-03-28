Hollywood stars condemn Will Smith as Twitter erupts over the shocking Chris Rock slap during live Academy Awards ceremony

On Sunday night, actor Will Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars, striking comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a joke about his wife. The incident resulted in widespread condemnation of the famed actor.

While presenting the best documentary award on the stage of the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Rock cracked a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss (which was caused by alopecia) to Demi Moore's appearance in the film "G.I. Jane" and suggested she appear in a sequel. Smith became enraged as a result of this, and went on to slap Rock, leading the entire Dolby Theatre to fall silent.

After stepping down from the platform and taking a seat, Smith shouted, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Looking shocked, Rock said, “That was the greatest night in the history of television,” then moved on to awarding the Oscar for documentary feature to “Summer of Soul.”

Will Smith's act was denounced by a number of well-known Hollywood figures including Judd Apatow, Kathy Griffin, Mandy Moore, and others. "GI Jane was gorgeous," Apatow remarked, denouncing the conduct and questioning what exactly is disrespectful about being compared to "stunning Demi."

A Twitter user who suggested they 'understood' why Smith hit Rock because of Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia was also sharply rebuffed by Judd Apatow, who has now deleted his tweets.

Kathy Griffin (Comedian) followed Apatow's remarks and called out Smith. She was concerned that his attack might incite the normal critics who disrupt comedy gigs.

Actress Mandy Moore appeared to make a reference to the attack in a post she shared on her Instagram story, urging followers not to applaud the actor's "violence."

She hoped that no youngsters learn from Will Smith in the following story.

Maria Owings Shriver, an American journalist, also voiced her stand against the action.

Smith won the Academy Award for Best Actor shortly after, and he made an emotional victory speech in which he said, "I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees." He further hoped that the Academy would invite him back.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the Academy referred to the incident saying, "The Academy does not condone violence of any form. "

According to a report by The New York Times, Jada Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis for a while now. In 2018, she had first revealed the diagnosis during an episode of her talk show. Pinkett Smith had also mentioned that she decided to chop her hair off after handfuls of it came out in the shower. Last year, she had explained how her hair loss had progressed in an Instagram video.

