Original Mulan voice star, Ming-Na Wen, reacts to remake controversy amid Hongkong protests: Hope to find a good resolution

Ming-Na Wen, who voiced the character in the original 1998 Disney animated film Mulan, has addressed the controversy around the remake, and the protests in Hong Kong.

“We are living in a world right now where there’s so much change and confusion and lot of stress,” she tells Variety at the D23 Expo. “And I really, for me, I hope that there is good resolution and peace and people will find a way. I think always, ultimately, the truth and the goodness of people win out and history proves that time and time again. So, we’ll see."

Disney's forthcoming live-action film Mulan had become the metaphorical eye of the storm in Hong Kong's ongoing pro-democracy, anti-police brutality protests after the lead actress, Crystal Liu Yifei, voiced her support for Hong Kong police.

Liu's post with the hashtag "IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice", and a heart emoji, was liked by 79,000 users, and also re-shared over 69,000 times, the report adds. Despite social media not being functional in China owing to the country's censorship policies, Liu's post sparked immense outrage across social media, with #BoycottMulan trending on Twitter.

However, aside from the controversy, Wen adds that she was excited about the live-action remake. She adds Disney did it right the first time and will perhaps do it right again.

Niki Caro (of The Zookeeper's Wife and North County-fame) will direct Mulan from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin, and Lauren Hyneck. It is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan. Apart from Liu, Mulan also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghu, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

It was earlier reported that the film, unlike the original animated feature, will not be a musical, but Caro had mentioned that the film would be "a big, girly martial arts epic," adding, "It will be extremely thrilling and entertaining and moving."

A release date for Indian cinemas has not been announced by the studio yet. However, it will open in the US theatres on 27 March, 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 17:19:49 IST