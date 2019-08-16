Mulan: Disney film faces boycott threat after lead actress Crystal Liu Yifei voices support for Hong Kong police

Disney's live-action film Mulan has become the metaphorical eye of the storm in Hong Kong's ongoing pro-democracy, anti-police brutality protests after the lead actress, Crystal Liu Yifei, voiced her support for Hong Kong police.

The actress, who has nearly 66 million followers on Weibo, retweeted a picture originally posted by state-sponsored publication People's Daily, which read, "I support the Hong Kong police; you can beat me up now” in Chinese and “What a shame for Hong Kong” below in English, according to Variety. She shared the post with the hashtag "IAlsoSupportTheHongKongPolice", and a heart emoji. The post has been liked by 79,000 users, and has been re-shared over 69,000 times, the report adds.

Despite Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter not being functional in China owing to the country's censorship policies, Liu's post sparked immense outrage across social media with #BoycottMulan trending on Twitter.

The 30-year-old actress is a well-known Chinese model, actress, and singer. She has appeared in films like The Forbidden Kingdom with Jackie Chan, and Outcast with Nicolas Cage.

Apart from Liu, Mulan also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan, Yoson An as Cheng Honghu, Gong Li as Xianniang, and Jet Li as the Emperor.

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honoured warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father," reads the official description of the film.

Niki Caro (of The Zookeeper's Wife and North County-fame) will direct Mulan from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Elizabeth Martin, and Lauren Hyneck. It is based on the narrative poem The Ballad of Mulan.

It was earlier reported that the film, unlike the original animated feature, will not be a musical, but Caro had mentioned that the film would be "a big, girly martial arts epic," adding, "It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving."

A release date for Indian cinemas has not been announced by the studio yet. However, it will open in the US theatres on 27 March, 2020.

