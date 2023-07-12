The maverick filmmaker of the entertainment industry, Christopher Nolan is currently gearing up for the release of Oppenheimer, which is set to hit the screens on 21st July. Based on the life of renowned theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, the premiere of the Cillian Murphy starrer took place in Paris on Tuesday.

The premiere was also attended by some of the renowned critics and they showered praises on the movie for Nolan’s impeccable direction and story-telling and Murphy’s superlative performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023

And for all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) July 11, 2023

I think #Oppenheimer is Nolan’s JFK. And I LOVE LOVE LOVE JFK. Cillian Murphy mesmerizes in a star-studded moral quandary about Scientific Theory becoming deadly fact. The entire cast is outstanding, and while the history is DENSE, it’s Nolan’s most streamlined and accessible. pic.twitter.com/S8B2wAgzEb — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) July 11, 2023

#Oppenheimer left me stunned: a character study on the grandest scale, with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An epic historical drama but with a distinctly Nolan sensibility: the tension, structure, sense of scale, startling sound design, remarkable visuals. Wow — Matt Maytum (@mattmaytum) July 11, 2023

Oppenheimer, which is locking horns with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s Barbie at the ticket windows, also stars Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and others in prominent roles.