Oppenheimer first reviews: Christopher Nolan's splendid direction & Cillian Murphy's superb performance impress critics

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer will lock horns with Margot Robbie's Barbie at the box office

July 12, 2023
The maverick filmmaker of the entertainment industry, Christopher Nolan is currently gearing up for the release of Oppenheimer, which is set to hit the screens on 21st July. Based on the life of renowned theoretical physicist Robert J Oppenheimer, the premiere of the Cillian Murphy starrer took place in Paris on Tuesday.

The premiere was also attended by some of the renowned critics and they showered praises on the movie for Nolan’s impeccable direction and story-telling and Murphy’s superlative performance.

Here are some of the reactions:

Oppenheimer, which is locking horns with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie’s Barbie at the ticket windows, also stars Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Rami Malek and others in prominent roles.

