Why Christopher Nolan's ‘Oppenheimer’ is 'the most important story of our time | Explained

Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ is an adaptation of the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. The trailers for Nolan’s movie have already been published, revealing its breath-taking graphics and equally impressive cast, along with inventive vision of the director. Being focused on Cillian Murphy, who plays the title character, J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film’s impressively assembled ensemble also includes Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Benny Safdie and Robert Downey Jr.

According to USA Today Christopher Nolan’s historical thriller Oppenheimer, has been called the most important story of our time. Written and directed by Nolan, Oppenheimer will be in theatres July 21and it chronicles the 1940s origins of the atomic bomb and physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s work with fellow scientists as part of the Manhattan Project. A new video featurette (debuting exclusively at usatoday.com) reveals fresh footage plus digs into the film’s plot, use of practical effects and real locations (such as the campus of Princeton University and Oppenheimer’s house in New Mexico), and the A-list cast Nolan has assembled to tell his story.

What is Oppenheimer all about?

Based on the biography called American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’ written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, the movie traces the life and times of the titular nuclear physicist who is referred to as the “father of atomic bomb” for his contribution to the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of first nuclear weapon. This is the first project by Nolan in more than two decades that does not involve Warner Bros, the studio with which he had a falling out over the release strategy of his last pic, the science-fiction action-thriller ‘Tenet’. ‘Oppenheimer’ has both been written and directed by Nolan, which is not unusual for him. Hoyte van Hoytema, who Nolan also collaborated on ‘Interstellar’ and ‘Dunkirk’, will handle the camera. Jennifer Lame is the editor. Ludwig Göransson has written the background score, returning from ‘Tenet’.

The cast includes Damon as Manhattan Project director Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves Jr., Emily Blunt as Oppenheimer’s biologist wife Kitty, Florence Pugh as psychiatrist Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as theoretical physicist Edward Teller and Josh Hartnett as nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence.

Who was Oppenheimer?

In the 1940s during World War II when Oppenheimer, a nuclear physicist, was appointed as the director of an initiative code-named “The Manhattan Project,” led a team of scientists in a Los Alamos lab to work on and develop the atomic bomb. The Father of the Atom Bomb, Oppenheimer and his team created this weapon which gave US the edge in World War II. The world, after the discovery of atomic bomb was never the same. This became the most dangerous device invented by mankind and the cause of all wars and power plays.

Oppenheimer is set to release on July 21 across all IMAX screens across India, including in Hindi for audiences all over India.