On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, Bollywood singers talk to us about the patriotic songs that mean the most to them…

Music is an integral part of every celebration in our country and desh bhakti songs and tracks that invoke the spirit of patriotism in us are a must-hear on the 15th of August. The Independence Day celebration this year is extremely special for all Indians. We are into our 75th year of independence and the entire country is actively participating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

We spoke to some of the prominent playback singers from the Hindi film industry about what are the songs that make them feel really patriotic. Right from songs like Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera from Swades, Rang De Basanti title track, Teri Mitti from Kesari, Ae Watan from Raazi, Vande Mataram, Aye Mere Pyaare Watan from Kabuliwala, Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon, Desh Rangila from Fanaa, Bharat Ka Rehne Wala Hoon from Purab Aur Paschim, Mera Mulk Mera Desh from Diljale to Sandese Aate Hain from Border, young singers are brimming with fervour and patriotic spirit this Independence Day. Here’s what they had to say…

‘I loved it when we all used to sing Vande Mataram in school’

Shilpa Rao has given us some of the most melodious romantic numbers like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Subhanallah from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Meherbaan from Bang Bang! and peppy dance numbers like Ishq Shava from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Ghungroo from War. The singer who has been in the music industry for the last 15 years has a special something for the patriotic songs that she used to sing in her school as a kid. There would be no discrimination of any kind as all students would sing in unison, she tells us. Talking about the beautiful memories that invoke patriotism in her even today, Shilpa adds, “In school, we used to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ together as students. For me, that feeling was very special. It was like we students came from different homes and different families, and suddenly when we used to sing this together, we sounded like one, and I loved that feeling about Indians.”

‘Lyrical content of a song plays a huge role when it comes to evoke patriotism’

While Anusha Mani has given us a lot of popular Bollywood numbers including Dhoka from Johnny Gaddaar, Gulaabo from Shaandar, Lazy Lamhe from Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic and Tera Rasta Main Chhodu Na from Chennai Express, she has always loved pop music. For singer Anusha Mani, words and lyrics have always meant much. For the song Dil Mein Jaagi from Dev D that was composed by Amit Trivedi, she had not just sung, but also wrote the lyrics. When we ask her about patriotic songs she tells us that while there are multiple tracks that she is fond of, the ones that convey the most are those that have strong lyrics. “There are many songs that evoke strong patriotic feelings in me and lyrical content plays a huge role in contributing to that emotion. My favourite go to songs are Yeh Jo Des Hai Mera from Swades by AR Rahman and Javed Akhtar saab and Rang De Basanti title track by AR Rahman and Prasoon Joshi. Another of my favourites is Teri Mitti by Arko Mukherjee and Manoj Muntashir sung by B Praak.”

‘Ae Watan can make you feel patriotic in a second’

Bollywood singer Asees Kaur has a long list of songs that she has sung for the Hindi film industry. Dildara Reprise from Tamanchey, Ve Maahi from Kesari, Makhna from Drive, Bandeya Rey Bandeya and Tere Bin from Simmba, Akh Lad Jaave and Chogada from Loveyatri and Bolna from Kapoor & Sons are just a few of her popular numbers from her vast repertoire of hit songs. Asees also has a number of non-film songs to her credit. For Asees, desh bhakti songs that evoke the feeling of patriotism should be ones that can make you feel for your country as soon as you hear them. “Ae Watan from Raazi is a song which really resonates the feeling of independence for me. The main reason is definitely the lyrics by Gulzar sahab and the way he has portrayed the emotions. It has really touched my heart. And yes the deadly combination of singer Arijit Singh and the composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy - it slays it all. I couldn't think of a better song and a better team which could make you feel patriotic in a second.”

‘I would get emotional as a kid, singing Manna De’s Aye Mere Pyaare Watan'

As a child, studying in La Martiniere for Girls, Kolkata, Nikhita Gandhi would always be an active participant in extra curricular activities like music and dance.

“As a kid I was always involved in all the musical functions in school and Independence Day had its fair share of performances. One of my favourite patriotic songs to showcase in school was Aye Mere Pyaare Watan by Manna Dey. I still remember how emotional I would get while singing it in front of all my peers.” Nikhita is a multilingual singer and has hits in five indian languages. Some of her Hindi film chartbusters include Ghar from Jab Harry Met Sejal, Qaafirana from Kedarnath, Raabta Title Song, Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe from Stree, Burjkhalifaa from Laxmii and so many other songs.

‘Patriotic songs fill your heart with pride and devotion towards our nation’

Apart from Hindi, singer Mohammed Irfan, winner of Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star 2, has sung in Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi. Some of his popular songs include Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, Baarish from Yaariyan, Banjaara from Ek Villain among many others. For Irfan, songs of desh bhakti are like catalysts when it comes to expressing emotions about the love for one’s country. He tells us, “There are many patriotic songs. Music always has a catalytic effect when it comes to invoking or expressing emotions. Right from ‘Ae mere watan ke logon’ by Lata Mangeshkar ji to Vande Mataram by AR Rahman Sir - these songs fill your heart with pride and devotion towards our nation.”

‘I used to dance at school functions every year on Des Rangila’

For singer Renuka Panwar, Des Rangila is one of her favourite patriotic songs. “Listening to any patriotic song ever made, gives me a huge sense of pride and deep love towards my nation. But if I had to pick, Des Rangila from Fanaa is one of my favourites. And that is because I used to dance at school functions every year on this song. I also would sing Hai Preet Jahan Ki Reet Sada… during school gatherings. No matter how many times I listen to Mera Mulk Mera Desh and Sandese Aate Hain, it never fails to give me the chills because it pays homage to all the troops who gave their lives defending us as well as to those who continue their valiant efforts day and night.”

