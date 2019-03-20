Once Upon a Time In Hollywood trailer: DiCaprio, Pitt, Robbie go back to 1969 LA for Tarantino's epic new tale

The first trailer for Quentin Tarantino's highly-anticipated ninth feature Once Upon a Time In Hollywood was dropped on Wednesday. Two posters and the official website was also recently unveiled.

Experience a version of 1969 that could only happen #OnceUponATimeInHollywood – the 9th film from Quentin Tarantino. pic.twitter.com/AuNpgTMUmE — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) March 20, 2019

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a washed up TV actor Rick Dalton, who along with his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) struggles to navigate in a Hollywood they no longer recognise. Margot Robbie will essay Sharon Tate, Rick's next-door-neighbour and one of Charles Manson's most famous victims.

There's plenty of humour underneath the dark subject matter, as you would expect from a Tarantino film. However, the trailer seems to be cut in a way, which doesn't reveal too much of the story.

The trailer opens with an interview with Rick and Cliff about what exactly a stunt double does. "Actors are required to do a lot of dangerous stuff. Cliff is here to help carry the load," says Rick and Cliff jokingly agrees, saying "That sounds about right!"

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following his death in September 2018.

It was recently reported that Tarantino is in the process of editing the film to showcase it at Cannes Film Festival 2019. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

The film hits theatres on 26 July this year. It was earlier scheduled to open on 19 August, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 20, 2019 18:58:39 IST