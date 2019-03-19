Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster: Margot Robbie bears an uncanny resemblance to Sharon Tate in Tarantino's film

After the first poster for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was released on Monday, the question on everyone's mind was: Where the hell is Margot Robbie? Well, the actress shared a new poster on Tuesday featuring her as Sharon Tate.

While the first poster showed Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, it turned into a meme-fest with many complaining its unimaginative nature. The new poster is a considerable improvement as we see Robbie's Tate against the backdrop of an out-of-focus Fox Theater in Los Angeles' Westwood Village.

Set in 1969 in Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood features DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his long-time stunt double Cliff Booth. The film focuses on the two, who are struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognise. Although, one person they do recognise is Rick’s next-door neighbour, Sharon Tate, played by Robbie, who is set to be Charles Manson’s most famous victim.

The star-studded upcoming film also features Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Michael Madsen, Lena Dunham, and Kurt Russell.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theatres on 26 July this year.

