Once Upon A Time in Hollywood trailer 2: Leonardo DiCaprio is a waning star, Brad Pitt his stunt double

The new trailer of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood takes a telescopic look at the hippie Hollywood of 1969, as seen through the eyes of a waning movie star. The trailer was unveiled to coincide with the highly-anticipated premiere of Quentin Tarantino's ninth movie at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival.

(Also read our review from Cannes 2019 here — Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino's ode to cinema buoyed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt's performances)

Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his friend and stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) are finding it increasingly difficult to adjust to the evolving cinescape at the turn of the decade. At one point, a frustrated Dalton breaks down and tells Booth, “I’m a has-been.” Their paths coincide with the up-and-coming star Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who was later murdered by the Charles Manson Family.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

Recently, Tarantino issued an open letter, urging all those attending the Cannes Film Festival to not give out spoilers.

The film hits theatres on 26 July. It was earlier scheduled to open on 19 August, commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Tate murders.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 22, 2019 09:39:16 IST

