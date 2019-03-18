Once Upon a Time in Hollywood poster: Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt transport us to 1969 in Tarantino's ninth film

Leonardo DiCaprio shared the first poster for Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It features his character, TV star Rick Dalton, standing in front of the Hollywood Hills besides Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth, his stunt double. The Twitter caption for the poster simply reads “Hollywood. 1969.” The trailer for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to arrive sometime this week.

Tarantino's ninth film is about the “golden age of Hollywood” - which focuses on Charles Manson and his followers’ murder of actress-and-model Sharon Tate - is due out this summer. Margot Robbie takes on the part of Sharon. In addition to A-Listers Pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, and James Marsden.

The late screen icon Burt Reynolds was also due to star in the movie as George Spahn - the American rancher whose land was taken over by Manson - but he passed away after suffering a heart attack in September and didn’t get to film any scenes. Bruce Dern replaced Reynolds in the role.

