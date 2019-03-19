You are here:

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood poster turns into a meme-fest; Twitter wonders if DiCaprio-Pitt were 'Photoshopped'

Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’s poster release has left some fans puzzled while others have even ridiculed the promotional image. Ever since Sony pictures released the first official movie poster for Tarantino’s highly-anticipated film, the social media reactions have ranged from sharing GIFs and memes, while some also calling it Photoshopped.

The poster of Tarantino's ninth film, starring Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles, shows them standing in front of a yellow car and a blurred Hollywood sign at the backdrop. The aesthetic takes you back in the time to the 1960's.

Fans who had huge expectations from the posters of the director’s smash hit films like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill seemed disappointed. One user even compared the film’s poster to rom-com hit How to Lose a Guy in 10 days.

Check out other reactions:

How nice of Madame Tussaud’s to lend out their Brad Pitt wax figure for this poster pic.twitter.com/W1E57dJWci — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 18, 2019

graphic design is my passion https://t.co/IV6Z0UJLTi — Jaime Rebanal (@ItsJaimeHere) March 18, 2019

I'm so surprised Tarantino went in this direction. But am curious! pic.twitter.com/cdYYlSealu — Richard Lawson (@rilaws) March 18, 2019

thanks, QT, but we're going to take this in a different direction pic.twitter.com/cCkdv2Nk3T — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 18, 2019

You can't release a new Tarantino mystery movie without Larry the Cable Guy, Health Inspector on the case pic.twitter.com/VBx25ICipa — Jason (@jasonosia) March 18, 2019

I can't believe the new Quentin Tarantino movie is a secret Netflix Adam Sandler flick! pic.twitter.com/VpPrYFDPLY — Andrew Jones Returns (@EthanRunt) March 18, 2019

The expanded poster for #OnceUponATimeinHollywood is wild pic.twitter.com/0uSknsB0pW — Tom Butler (@TomButler) March 18, 2019

The ensemble cast of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood includes Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Lena Dunham, James Marsden, Scoot McNairy, Timothy Olyphant, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, James Remar, Brenda Vaccaro, and Kurt Russell. Luke Perry, who died on 4 March, made his final appearance in the movie.

Tarantino writes, directs, and produces Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which is slated to release on 26 July.

Updated Date: Mar 19, 2019 12:35:23 IST