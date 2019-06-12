Once Upon A Time In Hollywood new poster gets retro treatment; film to release on 9 August in India

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood is one of 2019's most-anticipated ensemble film. Quentin Tarantino takes on the case of the controversial Manson Family murders in his thriller featuring Leonardo Di Caprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie among others.

The makers launched a new poster of the film on 11 June. The sketched, colourful poster gives a retro comic-book feel to the film which premiered at this year's 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also marks Tarantino's ninth film as a director.

Check out the new poster:

The film is set to hit Indian theatres on 9 August this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt... New poster of #OnceUponATimeInHollywood... Directed by Quentin Tarantino... 9 Aug 2019 release in #India. pic.twitter.com/XCvb25HxMo — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 11, 2019

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood also stars Al Pacino, Emile Hirsch, Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Scoot McNairy, the late Luke Perry, Lena Dunham, James Marsden and Timothy Olyphant. Tarantino regulars Kurt Russell, Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are part of the cast as well. Burt Reynolds was originally set to portray George Spahn, but Dern had to take over the role following the former's death in September 2018.

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2019 09:57:14 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.