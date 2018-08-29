Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Damon Herriman cast as Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming project

Australian actor Damon Herriman has been signed on to play Charles Manson in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 48-year-old actor, who had a recurring role on FX's Justified, will play the cult leader of the quasi-commune Manson Family in the film, Entertainment Weekly has confirmed.

The film, which features Leonardo DiCaprio as an ageing TV star Rick Dalton while Brad Pitt is his long-time friend and stunt double Cliff Booth. Margot Robbie will be seen as Sharon Tate and Maya Hawke, the daughter of Kill Bill and Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke will be portraying Flower Child, which is a fictional character. Austin Butler and Lorenza Izzo are also part of the cast. The film will also reportedly feature Lena Dunham as Gypsy.

The story is set in Los Angeles in 1969 and follows Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), the former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double, Cliff Booth (Pitt), who are struggling to make it in Hollywood. Rick has a famous next-door neighbour: Sharon Tate (Robbie).

Polish actor Rafal Zawierucha has been cast as Roman Polanski. The star-studded cast also includes names like Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Damian Lewis, James Marsden and Luke Perry.

The film is slated to release on July 26, 2019.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 12:19 PM