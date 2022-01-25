Ravi Teja's film career is filled with commercially successful films and some of those films were also remade in other languages. Let's take a look at some of his best movies:

Telugu star Ravi Teja turns a year older today, 26 January. The actor, who has a huge fan following, won several awards for his extraordinary performance in Tollywood movies. Teja made his acting debut as a supporting artist in Karthavyam (1990). His acting skills were highly recognised in the 1999 film, Nee Kosam.

The actor was awarded the Nandi Special Jury Award in 1999 and 2002 for his performances in Nee Kosam and Khadgam. Teja also bagged the state Nandi Award for best actor for his film Neninthe (2008). The actor’s film career is filled with commercially successful films. Some of those films were also remade in other languages.

Vikramarkudu (2006):

The SS Rajamouli directorial venture revolves around a fearless policeman who ends a goon's reign of terror. Ravi Teja played a double role in the movie. Vikramarkudu also starred Anushka Shetty, Amit Tiwari and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie was a blockbuster and was remade in various languages.

Neninthe (2008):

The movie is about the journey of an aspiring film director and his fight to boost his career. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Kick (2009)

In this action-packed movie, Teja plays the role of a 'adrenaline junkie'. The movie also stars Ileana d'Cruz, Shaam in pivotal roles. Moviegoers loved Teja's chemistry with Ileana in the movie. The movie was a commercial success and was also remade into a Hindi film with Salman Khan in the lead role.

Balupu (2013)

The Telugu action film stars Ravi Teja, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. People appreciated Teja’s acting skills in the movie and his chemistry with Prakash Raj. The film revolves around around how Haasan and Teja's characters fall in love, but an old enemy from Teja's life threatens to upend their relationship.

Raja The Great (2017)

The Anil Ravipudi directorial is the story of a blind man who does not let his disability hold him back. The movie revolves around how Teja protects an orphaned woman from villains and renuites her with her relatives.