The pan-India film, directed and written by Vamsee, will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

Telugu actor Ravi Teja is all set to play the lead role in the film Tiger Nageswara Rao. The upcoming pan-India film, directed and written by Vamsee, will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada.

The film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, and marks the 71st film of Teja. The first look of the big-budget film has been unveiled, and features the slogan: "Feel the silence before the hunt." The poster features Teja’s feet, with paw marks being left behind them.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is based on the life of the notorious thief Nageswara Rao, who managed to evade the authorities on several occasions in the 1970s, earning him the moniker of 'Tiger.' He was shot dead by the police in 1987.

According to Vamsee, the film will feature the unknown aspects of the life of the daredevil thief from Stuartpuram, and will go beyond what is known by the public. The director has been involved in the preproduction work of the film since 2017. The film will be made on a grand scale to recreate the era in which Rao lived.

The music of the period action film will be composed by GV Prakash, with the cinematography by Madhie ISC, and dialogues by Srikanth Vissa.

Meanwhile, Teja will also star in Sudheer Varma’s next film. The first look of the film, and its title will be revealed on 5 November. The announcement poster of the film has generated a lot interest and features etchings from a temple, with the line “Heroes don’t’ exist” on it. The film will reportedly feature the Disco Raja actor in a never-seen-before role. The film has been written by Vissa, and will be an action thriller produced by Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks.

Teja has presently wrapped up shooting for the movie Khiladi, where he will be playing the role of a thief. He is also set to star in Ramarao On Duty as a police officer, as well as the movies Dhamaka and Yevado Okadu.