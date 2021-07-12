Directed by Sarath Mandava, Ramarao On Duty went on floors on 1 July in Hyderabad

The makers of Ravi Teja's 68th film have released the first look poster and title of the much-awaited project today, 12 July.

What is Ravi Teja's role in the film?

Titled Ramarao On Duty, the movie is directed by Sarath Mandava and will see Teja playing a government officer named B Ramarao. Sharing the poster on social media, the production house SLV Cinemas revealed that the actor will be seen playing the "massiest officer" in the film.

On the poster, Teja is seen dressed in formals and is looking stylish as ever with his shades on and a government jeep in the background. It also has a declaration that he will fulfil his responsibilities impartially and loyally.

When did the film go on floors?

Inspired by true events, Ramarao on Duty went on floors on 1 July and the shooting is currently going on in Hyderabad.

Who are the cast and crew members on the film?

Divyansha Kaushik is playing the female lead in the movie. Teja recently shared a BTS picture from the sets in which he’s seen cuddling up with Kaushik.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri, the much-hyped movie marks the production debut of Teja’s RT Teamworks. SAM CS is composing the music for RT68 while Sathyan Sooryan is onboard as the cinematographer.

It also features Sr Naresh, Nassar, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Pavitra Lokesh in pivotal roles.

When will the film release?

The film is expected to release in theatres next year, however, the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Teja also has films like Khiladi and director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's next in his kitty. While Khiladi is expected to hit the theatres very soon, the actor will shoot for Nakkina's high-octane entertainer after Ramarao on Duty.