Rashmika Madanna puts work first as she celebrates her birthday on set.

Rashmika Madanna, popularly termed as ‘National Crush of India’ has taken over our hearts with her beauty and her talent since the time we have come across her charming self. She is known for making our Mondays better often feeds us with fun pictures with her hoof dog Aura where she is seen cuddling and loving him.

She also shares updates from her day to day life with a pinch of advice for the audience and keeps her goofy side alive on social media as well as her real life.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is having a working birthday. The actress has a very tight schedule and will be fulfilling her work commitments.

Check out Rashmika being all goofy with her dog Aura, and much more:

