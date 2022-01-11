From Shook to Phire Faqeera, let us take a look at some of the best songs Raja Kumari has given us till now:

Svetha Rao from California is better known to the world by her Hip-Hop name Raja Kumari. The queen continues to hold her place as the most visible Hip-Hop voices globally. She's known to create music that combines her American upbringing with her Indian roots. Her childhood days were spent learning Indian classical dance, but it was in her teenage years that she really started being recognised as a freestyle MC. After years of churning out music, she has earned a Grammy nomination and collaborated with artists from around the world like Iggy Azalea, Gwen Stefani, Fifth Harmony, Knife Party, and Fall Out Boy. On her birthday, let us take a look at some of the best songs she has given us till now:

Wakhra Swag

Be it a New Year’s party or shadi sangeet ‘The Wakhra Swag’ definitely holds a place on everyone's playlist. The makers of Judgemental Hai Kya decided to recreate the Punjabi song ‘Wakhra Swag’ for their film. The promotional song was quite the fire and we loved Raja Kumari raises the heat along with Lisa Mishra.

Husn Parcham

Katrina Kaif's killer moves and Raja Kumari’s rap is all that's needed to make a song superhit. The song has been composed by Ajay-Atul and crooned by Bhoomi Trivedi and Raja Kumari. For the song, our very own diva collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan. It is one of the most celebrated songs of her career.

Shook

Groovy yet sharp, with a reggae vibe, ‘Shook’ by Raja Kumari is an act of resistance. In its video, the artist dons a half-sari over a camouflage jumpsuit and flaunts a bindi on her forehead. In short, it’s shook, in a way only she could pull off.

Get It In

Raja Kumari's ‘Get It In’ is about a battle between good and evil in your own mind and being fearless in the face of any obstacle but having fun and living in joy. The lyrics uphold the message of living every day like it is the last which was penned by Sanjoy, Elvis Brown, and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Sirah.

Phire Faqeera

A confluence of hip-hop, rock, and Electronica cannot be slotted in any genre and is yet accessible. Rapper Raja Kumari takes charge of the track while Arijit Singh channels Rahman both as singer and composer with unpredictable mood shifts, moving from melancholy to anger to hope.