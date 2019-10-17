On Keerthy Suresh's 27th birthday, still from her upcoming film with Nagesh Kukunoor released

The first-ever still from Keerthy Suresh's forthcoming film with director Nagesh Kukunoor has been unveiled, on the occasion of the actress' 27th birthday. The yet-untitled film with mark Kukunoor's Telugu industry debut, and will also feature Aadhi Pinisetty and Jagapathi Babu in the lead. The makers have also announced the first look poster will be released on Diwali.

The movie is set to be a sports-based romantic comedy, and will be produced by Sudheer Chandra, co-produced by Shravya Varma, and presented by E Shiva Prakash, according to reports. The first-time producers have managed to rope in a stellar cast (belonging to both commercial as well as technical backgrounds) for Kukunoor's feature.

Noted music producer and composer Devi Sri Prasad is also on board for this project, and Chirantan Das (Tanu Weds Manu-fame) will handle the cinematography. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad is part of the technical crew as well.

The first schedule of the film, The News Minute reports, recently wrapped up. The actress will soon join the team for the second schedule. The report adds she was offered the film after an audition and a trial shoot.

Keerthy Suresh is also making her foray into Bollywood with Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma’s new sports drama Maidaan, alongside Ajay Devgn. The yet-untitled project is a biopic sports drama said to be based on the life of popular footballer of 1950s, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Her breakthrough was Telugu film Mahanti, that released last year, and was the biopic of yesteryear actress Savitri. Keerthy won a National Award for her performance of the titular character.

