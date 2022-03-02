Entertainment

Om Raut’s period drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, moved to January, 2023

Adipurush will release on 12 January, 2023 two weeks prior to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

FP Staff March 02, 2022 14:47:50 IST
Om Raut’s period drama Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, moved to January, 2023

Logo of Adipurush

Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on 12 January, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on 11 August, 2022.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team announced the new release date of Adipurush via social media.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Updated Date: March 02, 2022 14:47:50 IST

TAGS:

also read

Shahid Kapoor turns 41: What's keeping Kabir Singh actor away from the top ranks?
Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor turns 41: What's keeping Kabir Singh actor away from the top ranks?

Shahid Kapoor is a hugely underrated actor, but he is too self-aware and is constantly throwing his weight around

Gangubai Kathiawadi goes to CBFC again: Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film require re-certification?
Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi goes to CBFC again: Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film require re-certification?

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has received a U/A certificate from the censor board but not without a few cuts

Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami to star in Nandita Das' next film
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Shahana Goswami to star in Nandita Das' next film

Nandita Das, on teaming up with Kapil Sharma, said, "I am certain he will surprise everyone, including himself, with his natural candidness."