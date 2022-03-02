Adipurush will release on 12 January, 2023 two weeks prior to Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan

Filmmaker Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on 12 January, 2023, the makers announced Tuesday.

The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating “the victory of good over evil”, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh.

The film was previously scheduled to be released on 11 August, 2022.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team announced the new release date of Adipurush via social media.

Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.