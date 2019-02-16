October actress Banita Sandhu to star opposite Dhruv Vikram in Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Varmaa

Banita Sandhu, who made her debut with Shoojit Sircar's October, has been signed as the female lead of Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake alongside Dhruv Vikram.

CONFIRMED... #October leading lady Banita Sandhu to star in #Tamil remake of #ArjunReddy... Dhruv Vikram, son of Chiyaan Vikram, to essay the title role. pic.twitter.com/QPM4FYenuT — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2019

The film, titled Varmaa, suffered a major setback recently as the producer announced that they were not happy with the final cut of the film. Hence, both the lead actress Megha Chowdhury and National Award-winning filmmaker Bala were dropped, and the makers decided to completely reshoot the film with a new cast and crew. Only the lead actor Dhruv Vikram has been retained.

The makers are planning to release the new version of the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy in June 2019, and are currently in finalising the rest of the team.

Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, became one of the highest Telugu grossers in 2017. While it drew criticism for allegedly promoting substance abuse among the youth, it went on to receive six nominations at the 65th Filmfare Awards South, including Best Telugu Film, Best Telugu Director for Sandeep Vanga and Best Telugu Actor for Deverakonda.

The film is also being remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2019 14:49:34 IST