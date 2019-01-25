Kabir Singh: Crew member dies after accident on sets of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Arjun Reddy remake

The sets of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh witnessed an unfortunate incident. Shooting for the Arjun Reddy remake was going on in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. There was a freak accident which caused the death of a crew member. The producers of Kabir Singh recently released a statement, offering condolences to the deceased's family.

Ram Kumar, 35, and a resident of Uttar Pradesh, died in the accident at a five star hotel in Mussoorie, where the film was being shot. The incident took place before the shoot had begun for the day. Kumar, part of the local crew, was working with the film as a generator operator. While checking the water levels in the generator, Kumar's muffler got trapped in the generator fan and in the process he too was pulled in. He suffered severe injuries in the head and was immediately rushed to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Kumar was even put on a ventilator but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. He is survived by three brothers and a sister.

The producers of the film, Cine1 Studios and T-Series Films, have issued a joint statement stating, “We are deeply saddened by the loss. We are extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Ram Kumar. We are offering support to the family in the immediate aftermath of this tragic event."

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2019 11:38:10 IST