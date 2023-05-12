After being a part of mega-successful stories such as Tumbadd, Talvar, Maharani, and Ship of Theseus among others, National award-winning actor and producer Sohum Shah gears up for his next much-awaited Amazon Original series Dahaad. While he’s played the role of a cop previously, Sohum shares that he had to undergo a rigourous research and immersion in order to portray the character as seamlessly as possible and to bring Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar’s vision to life.

Sohum shares, “I found the character very interesting and it is something that I haven’t done before. What I did earlier was very intense or the character is very simple in nature. However, the one in Dahaad is different from everything I have played before. As far as the prep goes, I had to undergo some physical transformation and get my body in shape. I went to a lot of police stations to understand their mannerisms, how they speak/behave, and what their nuances are. My character Kailash is very complex. He’s very stern on the outside and soft on the inside. So, it took me a while to understand his psychology.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, the series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles along with Sohum. Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi with Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers of the series. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the crime drama on Prime Video on May 12.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.