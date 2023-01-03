Nushrratt Bharuccha is back to ganne ke khet for ‘Chhorii 2’ shoot!
Continuing the exciting journey of Chhorii, the versatile actress has recently commenced shooting for Chhorii 2
Having delivered a power-packed performance in Chhorii (2021) winning huge critical acclaim, Nushrratt Bharuccha followed the hit game with yet another movie titled Janhit Mein Jaari (2022). Continuing the exciting journey of Chhorii, the versatile actress has recently commenced shooting for Chhorii 2.
While the audience and her fans loved her impeccable performance in Chhorii season one and are eagerly awaiting for part two of the movie, the gorgeous actress has kept their excitement intact by sharing a few glimpses of Chhorii 2 on her social media recently that has also piqued huge curiosity by mentioning, “Back to it!! The ganne ke khet!! #Chhorii2”.
https://instagram.com/stories/nushrrattbharuccha/3006827775521106614?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjcyZGVjMzk=
https://instagram.com/stories/nushrrattbharuccha/3006849542219890261?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=NjcyZGVjMzk=
In Chhorii, the versatile actress played the role of Meenal, a pregnant woman who starts experiencing paranormal activities. In the recent years, Nushrratt has given fabulous performances which have been loved by audiences and critics alike.
Apart from Chhorii 2, Nushrratt has an interesting line up of films including Selfiee alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has Akelli in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.
