Nushrratt Bharuccha has left everyone impressed with her performance this year in her films. While the actress left a strong imprint of her acting spectacle in Chhorii, the audience was eagerly waiting to see her back with the sequel and she has recently shared the progress of Chhorii 2 from the sets to which her Vishal Furia reacted.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a picture from the sets of Chhorii 2 in which she can be seen showing her wounds. She further wrote -“And the cuts and bruises have begun!! #Chhorii2”

To this, her director Vishal Furia responded while sharing it on his social media writing- “Wounds of Bravery for this Bigger Adventure.. This is why we love you ..”

Nushrratt Bharuccha has recently won an award for Chhorii at Filmfare middle east awards and has already kick-started the preparation for Chhorii 2.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she has an interesting lineup of films like ‘Chhorii 2’, sequel of her critically acclaimed film, ‘Selfiee‘ alongside Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. She also has ‘Akelli‘ in the pipeline, which is another solo lead film by the actress.

Back in August, the actress informed her fans about the intense action sequence she is shooting for her upcoming project in Hyderabad. Now the actress is here with a video capturing major glimpses of her tough action sequence.

Taking to her social media, Nushrratt shared a video where she can be seen performing an intense action scene, and her struggle in doing it. The actress can be seen having a tough time with all the rashes all over her body while she is also seen having fun on the set. She wrote the caption- “This Friendships Day, trying to be friends with ACTION. Hope your Sunday was better than Mine!”

