Salman Khan lends his voice to 'Main Taare', new song from Zaheer Iqbal's upcoming film Notebook

Salman Khan is launching dedutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal with his next production venture, Notebook. The actor has lent his voice to 'Main Taare', a romantic track from the forthcoming drama. The makers shared the teaser of the song on social media, announcing that the full song will be released in the next 2 days. The music has been composed by Vishal Mishra.

In the past, Salman ha sung in multiple films. In YRF's Sultan, he released bonus tracks of the songs from the film in his voice. He also sang the song 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' in 2015. For his 2014 film Kick, he sang 'Hangover'.

Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is the official remake of the Thai film Teacher’s Diary. Produced by Salman Khan Films, Murad Khetani and Ashwin Varde, the film is all set to hit screens on 29 March.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 11:38:41 IST