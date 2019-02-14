Notebook: Salman Khan introduces debutants Zaheer Iqbal, Pranutan Bahl with first look poster on Valentine's Day

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who is launching debutants Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in the film Notebook, released the film's poster on Valentine's Day. While Pranutan is the granddaughter of noted yesteryear actor Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, Zaheer is the son of Salman’s friend. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a love story set in Kashmir and the movie is slated to release on 29 March.

Salman took to Twitter to unveil the poster which shows Zaheer and Pranutan on what appears to be a notebook cover. It also reveals the names of their characters. While Zaheer is called Kabir, Pranutan’s name is Firdous. As per the post, the trailer for Notebook will release on 17 Feb.

Zaheer is the son of Salman’s childhood friend Iqbal and was an assistant director on his film Jai Ho. Last year, he took to social media to introduce Zaheer.

How these kids grow up so soon... ALWAYS keep giving your best #ZAHERO no matter what. Stand tall and always bend backwards for those u love and those who love u, Yeh yaad rakhna that the most important thing in life is Respect and Loyalty. @iamzahero pic.twitter.com/xmn3RXklRk — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 31, 2018

Pranutan revealed to India Today that her dad Mohnish Bahl warned her that Bollywood is an uncertain place. "I used to believe that coming from a film family, I would easily bag at least a couple of projects, but dad was quick to point out that my background was an advantage only till I arrived on the set. The minute I faced the camera for the first shot, it didn't matter whose daughter or granddaughter I was," she said.

