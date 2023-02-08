Not just Shah Rukh Khan it’s time to appreciate John Abraham’s role in Pathaan

John Abraham’s villain avatar in Pathaan received much appreciation. Playing the role of a man named Jim, a patriot who turned into a killer after the death of his family as India refused to negotiate with terrorists wasn’t an easy task for him. He stole the hearts of the audiences with his craft and we started loving the villain and at times as we watched Pathaan, we loved and empathised with him. It’s high time we celebrate him performance in Pathaan.

Recently, in a press meet, John Abraham expressed his hope that his character in Pathaan would be brought back again so that fans could see his backstory. There’s quite a possibility that this might happen, as Aditya Chopra is carefully building the YRF Spy Universe, which already features Salman Khan’s Tiger and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War.

John sated at the press conference, “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan. As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I am grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster. I didn’t expect that people would love my character so much that they want more of Jim to be given to them.”

He further added “I’m astounded by the number of messages I’m getting daily on my social media about how there should be a prequel to Jim. When people almost always root for the hero, and that hero is Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, it is hugely gratifying that people are rooting for the anti-hero too. I’m fortunate that my work in Pathaan has spoken loudly and hopefully, I have managed to give people an anti-hero that they will always remember. That was my intent when I heard Pathaan.”

We all know that grey is the new black, villain’s roles are also going through a lot of changes in the past few years. Cinema being the reflection of real life has gone through this immense transformation of the bad man. And we hope to see more Jims in Indian cinema. With films like Dhoom, Race 2, New York, Zinda, Ek Villain Returns, Madhoshi and Shootout at Wadala and now Pathaan, John Abraham has shown the audience that he is the best crafted villain of Bollywood.

