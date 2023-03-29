If a star of Priyanka Chopra’s stature can be cornered in the Hindi film industry, one can only imagine what would happen to someone who’s relatively newer or lesser of a star. In her recent podcast that went viral in no time, Chopra spoke about the reason why she shifted base to the West.

She said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

She added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

But she’s not the only one to have faced the nastiness of this daunting world. Here are some other names to have gone through similar experiences in their careers:

Akshay Kumar

In an interview back in 2017, Kumar revealed he was the first choice for the 1991 blockbuster Phool Aur Kaante. A night before he was preparing for the shoot, he got a call informing him someone else was coming for the lead part. Of course, it was the then-debutant Ajay Devgn. Was it only out of a nepotistic reason or something more? We shall never know.

Sushant Singh Rajput

There are several theories and rumors around the late actor’s career. Many have accused the bigwigs of the industry, particularly Karan Johar, of tarnishing his repute and promising career. Noted film journalists wrote endless and scathing blind items against him that further damaged his credibility. It’s also said films that could have catapulted him into one of the most glorious actors of this generation were snatched away. He never spoke, never reacted. He did once request a fan to go and watch his films or else he’d be out of the industry.

Raveena Tandon

She too has faced this despite being the daughter of prolific filmmaker Ravi Tandon. She said in an interview how the actresses of her generation were given perverted tags like Thunder Thighs, and that a rival from the 90s spread false news about her, snatched films from her, and she was also called someone with a mental imbalance by her then-boyfriend she didn’t name. She once revealed in an interview with Film Companion, “I remember many, many sleepless nights that I would cry myself to sleep and I would dread every month, another yellow, gossipy tabloid completely ripping me, my credibility, my reputation, my parents into shreds and I would wonder, ‘What is it all about?’.”

“They linked me with my own brother and Stardust wrote about that as well. ‘There is a handsome, fair boy who comes to drop Raveena Tandon, we have discovered Raveena Tandon’s boyfriend’. We have lived through that. Who would clarify and how much would you? You were at the mercy of those journalists and editors. Even if you would say ‘hello?’, they would say, ‘yeah, okay, take it with a pinch of salt’,” she added.

Amrita Rao

Rao has also made some explosive revelations in her book Couple Of Things. Did you know she was the first choice for Ayesha Takia’s role in Salman Khan’s Wanted directed by Prabhu Deva? She revealed why she couldn’t be on board for the 2009 blockbuster, “One evening, back from the shoot in the lobby of my hotel Taj Banjara, I bumped into a production guy who worked closely with Mr. Boney Kapoor. ‘Oh, hi Amrita! How are you doing? If only our dates hadn’t clashed, you would be shooting for us with Salman Khan for Wanted,’ he said. I looked at him blankly. ‘When was I approached for Wanted?’ I asked, confused, “Oh of course you were, I had called your manager and he said your dates were impossible to match.”

She added, “My heart broke into pieces and I was completely shattered. ‘I was never informed by him about such a huge offer, if only I knew, I’d have definitely worked out the dates for you,’ I said, reeling from the shock! Instead of taking our separation in his stride, my ex-manager had decided to give me this vengeful parting gift!”

She also revealed in her book how an actress back then, whose name starts with K, realigned her into the background of a magazine’s cover page when she was actually supposed to be in the center with her Vivah co-star Shahid Kapoor. Fans speculated she was talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kangana Ranaut

She’s fearless and bold in her performances and opinions. She’s the one who called Karan Johar out for promoting Nepotism in Bollywood, and sparked a debate that continues till today. From allegedly being hit by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to a traumatic relationship with Aditya Pancholi, she has spoken about all.

At the MAMI Festival back in 2015, she also revealed, “Being an actress, when I started contributing to my films, writing dialogues and screenplays, I thought people would find me useful. I can do a lot more than any other actors. I was shocked to see that it was seen as something which is not accepted, no matter how much they benefit from it. No matter how much they want us to contribute.”

She added, “When I want to contribute to a film because I have a title role, my contribution is seen as interfering. But when a male actor who is this maverick, larger-than-life person does the same thing, I was called a bad*** and interfering bitch.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.