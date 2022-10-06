Earlier in an interview actor on Bandish Bandits Ritwik Bhowmik had said, “Roles are picking me now.” Nothing much has changed and Ritwik is happy that the digital platform is giving him the exposure that he always wanted. In an interview with Firstpost, he shares his experience of working with Madhuri Dixit for Amazon Prime Video’s Maja Ma, his journey in the entertainment industry, the advantages of the digital platform and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

What was your experience like working with Madhuri Dixit and the entire cast of Maja Ma?

It was like working as a family. Not that we did that consciously, but it was very important to feel like a family. What I have seen earlier on screen the depiction of family is either very proper or distorted. But the Maja Ma family is very close to reality. Even if you go to your neighbour’s house you will see a family like this, but with interesting twists and turns.

The advantages of the digital platform…

The best thing about OTT is that the audience is very global. Being an actor at this point of time, it is a very happy time because there are thousands of formats available. Not just actors, it’s a booming time for producers and directors too and if you put yourself out there, you will always have work and that is the best part of the OTT platform. For me the experience of this film was magical and I am part of a film which has an amazing star cast like Madhuri Dixit, Rajat Kapoor, Gajraj Rao to name a few. I am a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and I have grown up watching Devdas. But I tried my best not to look like a fanboy on screen.

The digital platform being the most democratic platform, how has your experience been like being an actor?

My career has been born on OTT. So, for me, I don’t know about any other platform and I don’t even know how it is to be on any other platform. The content is getting every day and we are all blessed to see this whole new exhibition of storytelling. And we had a great time on the sets of Maja Ma. Everything on OTT has its ups only. OTT gives us the option of releasing this film in 240 countries and we have a global audience which is completely unheard of. Now we have so many screens inside a single house and everybody can watch the films and shows on the digital platform in their own time. So as performers it means more reach.

