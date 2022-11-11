Not Just Bollywood | Anupam Kher: ‘Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai is about optimism and I am an eternal optimist’

Sooraj Barjatiya’s Uunchai talks about enjoying the second innings of one’s life. It’s a film on hope and friendship. Talking about his second innings, actor Anupam Kher says that he has just started enjoying his life. When he started his career he was just trying to impress others. But now he is doing things that he wishes to do. He is challenging himself every day and working on his craft. He refuses to be put inside boxes.

What was the biggest high of Uunchai?

The high was that I was working with Sooraj Barjatiya after seven years of gap. It was also an opportunity to work with Amitabh Bachchan and later on with Boman Irani. When I turned sixty, seven years back, I decided, I wanted to break the barriers of ageism and reinvent myself.

I decided I am going to change the way I look and so I started my fitness journey by going for regular walks, runs and by eating healthy. The idea was to not get into the cliché or a mold of doing roles typical to my age. And there came a story of triumph, human courage, compassion and friendship.

He is a master storyteller and he was coming up with a completely different film. So I applauded in my mind that he was not making a typical Sooraj Barjatya film. He is also showing courage by doing a film which is very different from his previous works, though it represents the same thing: goodness, friendship. After listening to him I realized that it is going to be a shock to the audience. Though it talks about goodness, happiness and celebration and yet the premise is different. It is a movie of triumph and patience. So, it has been more than rewarding for me. Uunchai is about optimism and I am an eternal optimist. It reaffirms my faith in optimism.

We were to go to base camp. Except for my helicopter ride and considering it is the third most dangerous airport in the world, I was not scared of taking this challenge. I am fond of adventure and I remember my childhood adventures where I used to go to the forests of Shimla and look for various animals. It was like a treasure hunt and treasure hunt cannot be without hardship.

What was the most memorable part of the shoot?

When I looked at Mount Everest tears automatically running down. When I reached the place and saw the magnetic Mount Everest, it was like cathartic experience. It is difficult to describe the feeling. The mountains look different each time. So, the picture you

They briefed us about everything. What tablets to take during the journey and stay, every bit was taken care of by the team. The production team was phenomenal. They did two three recce too before the shoot started. The shoot took place during the time of COVID and we went with a unit of 400 people. But I must say that God was on our side.

How did you convince your family on Uunchai?

They didn’t know what was going to happen to us and most importantly we didn’t know what was going to happen until the shoot started. But I believe we don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow, you might fall down while walking also. I come from a family of actors. My mother used to worry quite a bit.

But for me after walking for hours during the shoot and wearing the wig and the costume I used to feel I am not Anupam Kher, the character takes over you. I don’t know how to swim or ride a horse, so I am scared of these two things. But Uunchai will always be a memorable high in our life. This film has spoiled us rotten with this enriching experience.

How much do you relate to your character?

Om Sharma is a cranky fellow which I am not. He does not like any kind of change. Sooraj Barjatiya made me think that if it’s a character which is completely different from your real self how difficult will it be. But I think it is not so. When the character is closer to you then it becomes difficult. Om Sharma is ill tempered. He can drive everybody mad. I completely enjoyed playing that role.

I heard that you enjoyed walking with your co-actor Boman Irani during the shoot. Tell us about that experience.

I don’t think I will ever get such good times together. I feel I am closer to myself when I walk because when you put your feet on the ground, you are grounded. There was so much to share not just about Uunchai, but about life. So, Boman and I used to get down from the car and we would walk. I used to play word building with Boman, discuss cinema and I must say his memory is brilliant. We shared a very good time together.

I am a method actor, but when I was walking I got into the character some time because ultimately in the film we are taking the journey up to find a friend’s aasthi. I wanted somebody to walk with me and Boman gave me company.

How much are you enjoying the second Innings of your reel and real life?

It’s brilliant. In fact, I would say that I have just started to enjoy life. When I started my career I was trying to impress others. But now I am trying to do things that I wish to do. Now as an actor I want to make my job difficult and challenge my capabilities. My friends ask me how I manage to do so many things at one time. My answer to all is Zindigi Choti Hai, Aur Kaarne ko bahut Kuch Hai (Life is short and there is so much to do). I get satisfaction and happiness in working.

