“Today, how different you look will give you more chances of being noticed in the entertainment industry,” says actor Anupam Kher who had to struggle in the entertainment industry for not having hair on his head.

In an exclusive interview with veteran actor Anupam Kher on being a part of the jury of The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Breakthrough India initiative for the second consecutive year. Kher talks about his journey in the entertainment industry and how it wasn’t a smooth ride as he started balding very early in life. He keeps himself connected with time by being real and not killing the small child from small town within him. Excerpts:

How BAFTA is helping the artists of our country in the entertainment industry?

BAFTA Breakthrough India opens to everybody, but basically this platform helps them to open to future endeavours. The work that they are doing through the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative is going to benefit a lot of Indian artists- the actors, directors, technicians. Fortunately, there is no age bar for choosing an artist. It is primarily for people who are encouraged to do more work and are guided and mentored by filmmakers. Age is not a bar for choosing a person. We all got familiar with BAFTA the moment we became actors and we started understanding the importance of it. This initiative is going to help the artists in their future endeavours. It is a brilliant launching pad for artists. In this dark gloomy place where every other industry got affected by the pandemic, this initiative is like a silver lining.

On being a part of the jury…

It’s a very prestigious feeling and a great sense of responsibility to be a part of the jury. I just can’t wait for the world to see the incredible talent we have. BAFTA has fascinated me right from the time I did my first English language film, Bend It Like Beckham. BAFTA is a great initiative and it is an honour to be a part of the jury for the second consecutive year. With the intention to bolster the new generation of rising talent in the country alongside with those from the UK and USA, the programme arrived in India in 2020, selecting a total of ten instead of five (as initially planned) ‘Breakthroughs’ across film, games and television due to the countless quality applications received. Even for this initiative, it is your work that speaks. But this platform is a great push for those who want to make a place in the entertainment industry. You have to have some kind of background.

With limited platforms, how difficult was it to become an actor during your time?

But I am happy that during our times too there was a department of Indian theatre in Chandigarh. There was a drama school in Delhi and there is an FTII (Film and Television Institute of India). In these schools too, the selection is done based on your capabilities. But yes, things have changed for the better. When I came in 1981 to Mumbai to become an actor, there were no platforms, there were no casting directors, there were no casting agencies or reality shows and there were no social media too. Today people pick up talent from social media also. I do agree that this initiative does give a young artist the first push, but you have to be good at your craft to survive in the industry.

How important is looking good in the entertainment industry?

Today how you look doesn’t matter. In fact, how different you look will give you more chances of being noticed. Earlier when I wanted to be an actor, the main criteria was that an actor needs to have hair on their head. Now there are no such criteria.

I had an awful experience during my initial years of struggle in the entertainment industry. Now I have a very dignified sexy bold look. But this is not what it used to be back then when I started my acting career. When one starts balding, initially half hair is going from left side and half from right side and I was very thin too. So, nobody took me seriously. They felt that I can become an assistant director or a scriptwriter, but not an actor. I had to break the stereotype with my hard work and talent. And because I was a drama school student, I knew acting. It was a matter of just getting the right opportunity. I remember I used to keep dialling up filmmakers every day and pleading for roles. Sometimes they responded, but most of the times they didn’t. They used to ask me to leave my photograph outside their offices. It was a real bumpy ride. But today if you are unable to make it, I would say it’s your fault.

There are plenty of platforms today and there are so many platforms to get noticed. Today we have OTT, television, cinema, radio and your own social media platform. Today you can do anything and you can even have your own channel. Just that you have to be creative.

Ageism in the entertainment industry…

We had the oldest student for our BAFTA Breakthrough India course. He is 84-years-old and he is the most enthusiastic student. There is as such no syllabus for being in this profession. This man comes from an established business background and his children are all settled. When I asked him if he wishes to work in movies, he said if I get roles why not. I guess that should be the attitude.

On being one of the first ones to make it in Hollywood…

Some initial groundworks were already done by Om Puri and other actors in British cinema, not necessarily in American cinema. I was lucky to have got my first film Bend It Like Beckham which was not only a critics favourite, but it also became a very big superhit film. So, when I did films like the Silver Linings Playbook, The Big Sick or the dramas, I had to audition for these roles and I got it. I never actually worried about failures and that makes me attempt for various roles. The problem with people is when they make failure a big monster. When I was in my ninth standard my father once said that failure is an event, not a person. I also did a series called New Amsterdam because I wanted to test myself. I believe success is about taking up challenges. I am my own competition and that makes it exciting for me. I always want to come out of my comfort level and make my job difficult.

How do you keep yourself connected with time?

By being real, by being myself and by not killing the small child of a small town in me. I don’t carry the burden of Anupam Kher on my shoulder. It is so boring to do that. As I am talking to you; I am giving my hundred percent and that is how I keep myself fresh and grounded.

What next?

I am very excited about Suraj Barjatiya’s film where I will be working with Amitabh Bachchan and Boman Irani. It is fifty per cent complete. We will finish the film in April. My film Kashmir Files is releasing on 11 March. And there are a few other projects in the pipeline. I have done a film with Nina Gupta called Shiv Shastri Balbao and I am in the process of writing my fourth book.

