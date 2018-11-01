Nora Fatehi joins cast of John Abraham's upcoming cop thriller Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani

After recreating Sushmita Sen's '90s song 'Dilbar' for John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate, Indian-Morrocan dancer Nora Fatehi will once again reunite with the actor onscreen for the upcoming cop thriller Batla House. According to Mumbai Mirror, Fatehi has a key role in the film based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008.

Abraham will essay the role of police officer Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who led the Batla House encounter.

Producer Nikkhil Advani confirmed the development with Mirror and said, "Around the time that we were shooting for 'Dilbar', I was surprised to learn that Nora was only being used for item songs even though she is really expressive and understands nuances, language of cinema well. All that is needed is to put her through language classes before she starts shooting for the film towards November-end, so she loses her accent."

Fatehi, who made her Bollywood debut with Kamal Sadanah’s 2014 horror feature Roar, said the role in Batla House requires her to attend extensive workshops with diction classes.

It was previously reported that Saif Ali Khan is also a part of the cast, and will play encounter specialist and Delhi Police officer Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action and was shot dead during the incident.

Batla House is slated to release on 15 August, 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 01, 2018 11:50 AM